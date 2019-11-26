Taapsee Pannu asked to speak in Hindi at IFFI Goa. Her response is savage

Taapsee Pannu is shooting for Anubhav Sinha's Thappad

Taapsee Pannu is one of the Bollywood actresses who is known for her outspoken attitude. She believes in calling a spade a spade. Taapsee, who is often trolled for no reason at all, doesn't hesitate from shutting them down like a boss. Recently at International Film Festival of India in Goa, Taapsee's savage response to an audience member won applause. Taapsee, who was present at the event as a speaker was asked by someone from the audience to speak in Hindi as she is a Hindi film actress.

Well, Taapsee is not someone who can tolerate nonsense. She was quick to say, "Sir, main to pura Hindi me baat kar sakti hoon, par kya yahan sabko Hindi samajh aayegi?" However, when the person kept on insisting, she went on to say, "Main south Indian actress bhi hoon, Tamil aur Telugu main bhi baat karu?". Her response won cheer from the audience. Even Twitterverse showered praises on her. ''That journalist deliberately wanted to make some scene out of it. Well done Tapsee !!,'' wrote a Twitterati.

That clip from the event has now gone viral on social media.

However, Taapsee's reply triggered a debate on social media with some criticising her for her response. If you haven't seen the clip yet, check it out below:

When a Twitter user slammed the actress saying, "Kyuki Hindi elite nahi banate na'', Taapsee wrote, "Elite bhasha nahi, soch banate hai."

On the professional front, Taapsee was last seen in Saand Ki Aankh, wherein she played an octogenarian shooter. The movie opened to mixed reviews, however, it didn't do well at the box office.

Taapsee is busy with the post-production work for Anubhav Sinha's Thappad, which also features Parvail Gulati in pivotal role. Thappad is Taapsee's next film.

