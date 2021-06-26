Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HOTSTAR Sushmita Sen shares update on Aarya 2: One has to wait for good things

Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen on Friday shared an update about the upcoming season of her hit thriller drama 'Aarya' during an Instagram live session with her family. The actress had made her comeback into acting with her debuit web show aarya last year. She had garnered much praise for her performance in the show.

The former Miss Universe went live on her Instagram handle with her family including daughters Renee and Alisah Sen and her boyfriend Rohman Shawl. The actor also talked about various things while interacting with her fans in the fun session. She also shared an update about the filming of 'Aarya' during the live session, "I am dying to tell you about Aarya. The last schedule is left for Aarya, and it is not very long. So it should be done very very soon. The amount of love and appreciation you have given Aarya, when we come back you have to love season 2. For all good things, one has to wait."

Sushmita had bagged the title 'Best Actor in drama series' at eminent award shows like Filmfare, Dada Saheb Phalke, Film Critics Guild, Raj Kapoor Award for Aarya. Talking about the show, "It took me a decade to find a role like this to sink into and I'm thrilled to be a part of this incredible story. I am thankful to Ram Madhvani and his team for giving me the role of a lifetime." The show, by "Neerja" fame filmmaker Ram Madhvani, also starred Chandrachur Singh as Aarya's husband, who is involved in an illegal narcotics business.

Aarya delved into how organised crime and betrayal runs deep in a family. The show showed Sushmita sen aka Aarya as a loving wife and doting mother, and how she is pulled into the narcotics business when her family is threatened.

Aarya was an official adaptation of popular Dutch crime-drama "Penoza". The show was written by Sandeep Srivastav and Anu Singh Choudhary, and also featured Namit Das, Sikandar Kher, Jayant Kripalani, Sohaila Kapoor, Sugandha Garg, Maya Sareen, Vishwajeet Pradhan and Manish Chaudhary.

Currently, Sushmita Sen is shooting for Season 2 of the series.