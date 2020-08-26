Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHWETASINGHKIRTI/RHEA Sushant Singh Rajput's sister wants CBI action against Rhea Chakraborty over alleged drug chat

Shweta Singh Kirti, sister of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has called the alleged drug chat of Rhea Chakraborty a criminal offense and wants action to be taken against the actress. Shweta took to Twitter on Wednesday and asked the CBI to take action against Rhea. "This is a CRIMINAL OFFENSE!! An immediate action should be taken by CBI on this. #RheaDrugsChat," wrote Shweta on her unverified Twitter account. She also shared the clip of a news report that declared: "Sushant was administered something without his knowledge. That ultimately led to his death: Sushant Singh's family lawyer".

Meanwhile, Rhea's lawyer said on Tuesday that the actress has never ever consumed drugs and is ready for any test. The Special Investigation Team of the CBI on Wednesday continued questioning Sushant Singh Rajput's flatmate Siddharth Pithani. The CBI now wants to know from him the entire chain of events from last year till the time of the Bollywood actor's death.

It was for the fifth time that Pithani was being grilled. The SIT team for several hours on Tuesday had questioned Pithani along with Sushant's personal staff Neeraj Singh after they arrived at DRDO guesthouse here in Santacruz, where the federal team has been staying.

A CBI source said, the agency is focusing on what happened when Sushant returned from his Europe trip in October last year in which his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty accompanied him. His family has accused Rhea and her family of abetment to suicide besides alienating the late actor from his family.

The CBI team also wants to ascertain who used to take the late actor to the doctor for treatment and why the actor's family members were not allowed to speak to him.

The CBI source said that the agency also wants to know why Rhea and Sushant's ex-manager Shruti Modi had ignored the calls of the late actor's father K.K. Singh and not even bothered to respond to his messages, when he enquired about his son's health.

Sushant was found dead at his flat in Mumbai's Bandra on June 14. His girlfriend Rhea and her family has been accused by the late actor's father of abetting his son's suicide, among other charges.

