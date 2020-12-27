Image Source : TWITTER/ANI Superstar Rajinikanth discharged from hospital, advised bed rest for a week

Two days after being admitted to hospital due to fluctuating blood pressure and exhaustion, actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth on Sunday got discharged from Apollo Hospital here. The 70-year-old actor's blood pressure has been stabilised, and he is known to be feeling much better. The complete statement from Apollo Hospitals read, "Mr Rajnikanth was admitted to the hospital on December 25, 2020 with severe hypertension and exhaustion. He was kept under close medical supervision and treated by a team of doctors. His blood pressure has been stabilized and he is feeling much better. In view of his improved medical condition he is being discharged from the hospital today.

In view of his post-transplant status, labile hypertension and age the following advice has been given in addition to the medications and diet: Complete bed rest for one week with regular monitoring of blood pressure along with minimal physical activity. He has also been counselled to avoid any activity that increases the risk of contracting Covid-19."

Telangana: Actor Rajinikanth discharged from Hyderabad's Apollo Hospital.



He was admitted to the hospital on 25th December after showing severe fluctuation in blood pressure. https://t.co/6sPx5xC50c pic.twitter.com/cYgwVOUYge — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2020

The 'Kabali' actor had been shooting for 'Annaatthe' in Hyderabad for the last few days. The shoot halted after crew members tested positive for COVID-19. While the superstar tested negative, a couple of people from the sets of the film had tested positive for coronavirus, following which he isolated himself and was being monitored closely.

It is to mention that Rajinikanth is expected to launch a political party in January 2021. Actor-turned-politician's political advisor Tamilaruvi Manian had said their party will fight on all 234 seats in the next Assembly elections.

