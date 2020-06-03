Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUNNYLEONE/DANIELWEBER Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber and kids enjoy giraffe feeding in new video. Seen yet?

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone has been quarantining with her family after flowing to the US amid the COVID-19 pandemic. She has been sharing insights about her daily life on social media and in the wake of the same posted another one in which she was seen feeding a giraffe. Not just Sunny, even her husband Daniel Weber and kids also enjoy the feeding session to a 19 feet tall giraffe. The video of the same was shared by Sunny and Daniel on Instagram. In the clip, the actress is seen dressed in a bright red t-shirt and keeping in mind the COVID-19 guidelines she is also seen wearing a black face mask.

"Felt so blessed we could support this wild life learning center in the middle of two crisis'' they are all working hard to feed and care for these animals and returning as many back to the wild as possible," Sunny captioned the video. While her husband Daniel wrote, "Amazing experience at the Wildlife learning center helping animals return to the wild !!! Total respect for the immense knowledge they have."

Have a look at the videos here:

Earlier, Sunny had shared that she has been picking vegetables from the farm. "Went to the farm today with @dirrty99 we are now picking our own veggies straight from Mother Earth! great day!," she captioned the image.

Last month, Sunny along with Daniel and their children Nisha, Noah, and Asher, flew away to the Unites States amid COVID-19 pandemic because she felt her children would be safer there against this "invisible killer" coronavirus. Sunny took to Instagram, where she posted a photograph of herself along with her three children.

-With IANS inputs

