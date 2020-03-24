Sunny Deol urges people to stay indoors to protect themselves from coronavirus. Watch video

Gurdaspur MP and actor Sunny Deol has appealed to the people to isolate themselves and avoid crowd in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

He said coronavirus was spreading fast in the world and has now entered India. "The only way to fight it (coronavirus) is that everyone along with family should isolate," Deol said in a two-minute video posted on his Twitter handle.

Deol asked people to isolate themselves the way they did during the ''Janta Curfew'' following a call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 22. "We should not assemble and we should stay away from crowd," said Deol in his message. Watch the video here:

"Why we are not thinking about ourselves? If we are healthy, then our family members will also be healthy, (they will) be safe from this infection, especially children and elders. It (Covid-19) is very dangerous for elders," said the actor.

The actor-turned-politician also cautioned people against holding any celebration by inviting friends and relatives at homes, saying one does not know who is affected with this infection.

Punjab on Monday clamped curfew with no relaxations. The state has 23 coronavirus patients at present.