Suniel Shetty posts hilarious throwback photo; asks 'What the hell was I thinking'

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty took a trip down memory lane on Sunday and shared a picture from his early acting days. The actor is seen posing at the beach as he crawls for a shot. Along with the throwback, he posed a question on his Instagram handle, which left his followers in splits. In the picture, Suniel was seen wearing just a pair of denim and sunglasses. Suniel captioned the picture as "What the hell was I thinking?"

Responding to the question, Suniel's fans and family members filled the comment section with hilarious responses. His daugher-actress Athiya Shetty seemed to be enjoying as she and her brother Ahan were tagged by many in the comment section. Not just that, Athiya too had a bittersweet response to the picture. To this, Suniel replied, "oye gooondi" (Hey gangster).

In the comment section, actor Riteish Deshmukh wrote, "Anna, You may have been an inspiration for the ‘maar daala’ ... from Devdas." Comparing the pose to 'garmi' song hook step, Jay Bhanushali said, "The man who first invented Garmi hook step.." Actor Vikrant Massey couldn't help but laugh.

On the professional front, Suniel Shetty was recently seen in Telugu film "Mosagallu".

Meanwhile, Suniels son Ahaan Shetty is all set to make his big Bollywood debut opposite Tara Sutaria in the film 'Tadap.' Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the first poster of the film was shared by none other than Suniel Shetty's dear friend and actor Akshay Kumar. He took to Twitter and announced Ahaan's entry in the industry through the image of his poster. Not only this, but he even shared another poster which revealed the release date ie September 24, 2021.

Reportedly, Tadap will also feature--Suniel Shetty, Sikander Kher and Amit Sadh among others.