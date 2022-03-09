SS Rajamouli suggests a few changes to Prabhas-Pooja Hegde starrer 'Radhe Shyam' ahead of release

Follow us on Image Source : IANS SS Rajamouli and Prabhas

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde-starrer 'Radhe Shyam' is gearing up for its release soon. SS Rajamouli, who has worked with Prabhas for the magnum opus 'Baahubali' seems to have also been involved in the movie. An interesting buzz related to Pooja Hegde-Prabhas starrer has surfaced on the Internet. Apparently the noted filmmaker has watched a special screening of 'Radhe Shyam' and has suggested a few changes to the final copy, keeping Prabhas' pan-India game in consideration. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same.

It is also reported that Rajamouli and Prabhas have shot for a promotional video together, which will promote both 'Radhe Shyam' and 'RRR'.

Prabhas' 'Radhe Shyam' celebrates the journey of love and destiny. The multi-lingual love story is set in Europe in the 1970's and explores a novel concept. In the film, the Baahubali actor plays Vikramaditya, a regal palmist and a fortune teller, who falls for Prerana (Hegde), a girl who is destined to fall for him as well. But, speculation is that their unsparing fate comes in the middle of their love saga, which will apparently be portrayed impressively in 'Radhe Shyam'.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series 'Radhe Shyam' a UV Creations production, has been directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and edited by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao. The film, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi, and Pramod, is set to debut in theatres on March 11.

The film will be released globally in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Chinese, and Japanese.

(With IANS Inputs)