Sriya Lenka, first Indian K-Pop star REVEALS how she joined South Korean girl group Blackswan

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SRIYA LENKA Sriya Lenka

Sriya Lenka aka Shreya Lenka from the Indian state of Odisha made headlines after she became the first-ever K-pop star. The popularity of Korean entertainment industry is soaring high in the world. From boy band BTS to most-watched shows like Squid Game, Korean content is the favourite thing of today's generation. The 18-year-old girl Lenka who has been chosen as the fifth member of the girl K-pop band 'Blackswan' recently returned to India. Talking about her life-changing moment, Lenka revealed how she could make it to the popular girl group.

Sriya Lenka was selected from a global audition held by South Korean Music Label DR Music Entertainment in an effort to add members to the globally acclaimed multi-national girl group Blackswan which already has K-pop idols from Brazil and Belgium apart from South Korea. Along with Sriya, Gabriela Dalcin of Brazil has also been selected from the 6-month long audition process.

Sriya developed an interest in the genre eventually after watching a few Korean music videos, she had to clear several rounds of selection to get through the entire process.

"When DR music had announced auditions, all studios were shut down due to COVID. I had to practice dance on my rooftop. I was selected for the first round, then I focussed on improving my vocals. I started learning Hindustani classical in Rourkela with the help of my grandmother. For the third round, we had to go to Korea but no flights were available due to the shutdown. But my company helped me a lot," she told ANI.

Also read: Odisha's Sriya Lenka joins Blackswan; know about the 18-year-old K-pop star from India

About Blackswan

Blackswan is a multi-national K-pop girl band that debuted in 2020 under the Korean music label DR Music Entertainment with a full album Goodbye Rania, followed by its first single album Close to Me in 2021.

Currently, the band consists of four members, including its leader and Korean singer Go Young Heun (Youngheun), Belgium-based Senegalese singer-rapper-model Fatou Samba (Fatou), Korean singer-dancer Kim Da Hye (Judy) and maknae Brazilian-Japanese singer Larissa Ayumi Cartes Sakata (Leia).

-with ANI inputs