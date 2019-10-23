Image Source : TWITTER Splitsvilla fame Scarlett Rose turns up the heat with bold avatar, see pictures

Scarlett Rose, best known for her stint in Splitsvilla 7, is storming the internet with her bold avatar.Her Instagram page is filled with sizzling pictures and the lady definitely knows how to raise her oomph quotient.

On the dating reality show, Scarlett was one of the strongest contestants on the show but was often criticized by fellow contestants on her looks and voluptuous body.

Splitsvilla fame Scarlett Rose

Scarlett Rose

And, while people immediately forgot her after the show, the sexy diva made sure that fans are hooked on her by turning into a total stunner.

Scarlett Rose picture

Scarlett Rose bold avatar

Her claim to fame was winning the season 7 of MTV Splitsvilla along with Mayank Gandhi, however, the two shared no romantic interest in each other in the show.

Scarlett

Scarlett Rose

Before Splitsvilla she was working as a bikini model and has won several pageants like Miss Creations 2011-2012, Very Queen of Panjim, Miss Goa Runner Up 2012 and Navy Queen's Miss Facebook 2012. Post Splitsvilla she hosted a show on MTV named Sexy Scarlett.

Scarlett Rose

She has also featured in several ramp shows for reputed designers and brands.

More Entertainment stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page