Sonu Sood on Aap Ki Adalat: Actor opens up on why he left Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika

Sonu Sood on Aap Ki Adalat: The Bollywood actor, who was hailed as a 'hero' on social media for the exemplary work he did for hundreds of migrants amid the coronavirus crisis, faced tough questions from India TV Editor-in-Chief and Chairman Rajat Sharma in his much-loved and popular show, Aap Ki Adalat. The actor revisited the Manikarnika controversy, revealing what made him leave the film after half of the shoot was done.

Sonu Sood was part of Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika when it was being directed by Krish. As soon as Kangana took over the director's duties, the actor left the film. "Kangana is a friend of mine for many years. She said that she wants to direct the film and wants me to support her. I said okay but I wanted to work under the previous director only."

Following this, Kangana Ranaut issued a statement that said "Sonu Sood has an ego problem and he can't work under a female director." When Rajat Sharma confronted the same, he said, "I never said that I don’t want to work with a female director. After Kangana's statement, Farah Khan got scared about her gender at the time of 'Happy New Year.'"

HERE IS THE FULL EPISODE

Meanwhile, Sonu Sood will be seen in action thriller film 'Fateh', which will go on floors in 2023. Directed by Vaibhav Mishra, the film will be shot at various locations across Delhi and Punjab, and a special international crew will be flown in from Los Angeles to choreograph the action sequences.

Speaking about his excitement for the coming year and his new film, the actor-philanthropist said: "2023 gets a start on an action note with 'Fateh' and I'm looking forward to the schedule. It's going to be tedious, but super worth it. I'm also looking forward to mastering some never seen before high octane action scenes."

Sood (49) has worked in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada films, delivering several hits like 'Yuva', 'Athadu', 'Aashiq Banaya Aapne', 'Jodhaa Akbar', 'Kandireega', 'Shootout at Wadala', 'R... Rajkumar', 'Happy New Year', 'Simmba', and 'Kurukshetra', among others.

