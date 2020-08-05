Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONALI BENDRE Sonali Bendre has become tech savvy thanks to lockdown

Actress Sonali Bendre Behl says the lockdown has given her no alternative but to become tech savvy. She adds that is happy to learn new things during the lockdown, which began in March.

"It is no secret that I am technologically-challenged, but this lockdown has given me no alternative but to get the hang of it! I've had to figure out how to log on to zoom calls on my own, how to go LIVE on Instagram etc," she tweeted on Tuesday.

Also, sharing a brief video that shows her connecting with people online, she wrote: "So here's me documenting a few lessons I've learn this lockdown. Presenting the first post of #MyVirtualDiary!"

Earlier, Sonali had admitted that it is hard not to feel despair and lost amid all the chaos due to the coronavirus crisis, and credited positive and hopeful stories for bringing her out of the darkness.

"When the world as we know it is in chaos, we can't help but feel despair. I did… I sat with it, I connected with it and I had a conversation with it. But I soon realized if I gave into it… everything would be lost," Sonali had written on Instagram.

"So I kicked it out the door and put on my cloak of hope because I realised in all that despair, there is always someone somewhere who will give you hope," she had mentioned.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage