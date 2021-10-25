Monday, October 25, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Singer Ed Sheeran tests COVID positive

Singer Ed Sheeran tests COVID positive

Ed Sheeran also shared that he has isolated himself. "Hey guys. Quick note to tell you that I've sadly tested positive for Covid, so I'm now self-isolating and following government guidelines," he wrote. Sheeran has now planned to give already scheduled interviews and performances from home.

Agencies Agencies
New Delhi Published on: October 25, 2021 8:58 IST
Singer Ed Sheeran tests COVID positive
Image Source : INSTA/EDSHEERAN

Singer Ed Sheeran tests COVID positive

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran has contracted COVID-19. Taking to his Instagram account, the 'Shape of You' hitmaker posted a statement, revealing that he has tested positive for coronavirus. He also shared that he has isolated himself. "Hey guys. Quick note to tell you that I've sadly tested positive for Covid, so I'm now self-isolating and following government guidelines," he wrote. Sheeran has now planned to give already scheduled interviews and performances from home.

"..It means that I'm now unable to plough ahead with any in person commitments for now, so I'll be doing as many of my planned interviews/performances I can from my house. Apologies to anyone I've let down. Be safe everyone," he added.

Have a look at his post here:

After learning about his COVID-19 diagnosis, fans wished him a speedy recovery. "I'm sorry to hear that! Get better soon," an Instagram user commented. "Take rest. You will be better super soon," another one wrote.

The news comes just days prior to Sheeran's fourth studio album releasing on October 29. He was also set to appear as a musical guest on 'Saturday Night Live' on November 6, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Write a comment

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News