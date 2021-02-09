ShilpaKaMantra: Shilpa Shetty says everyone you meet is fighting a battle you know nothing about

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHILPA SHETTY Shilpa Shetty says everyone you meet is fighting a battle you know nothing about

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Tuesday suggested that we should always be kind to whoever we come across in life because we are unaware of their battles and struggles. The actress, who is an avid social media user says the loss of a loved one, the stress at work, the pressures of life, or any kind of personal issues can wreak havoc with a person's mind. "Everyone you meet is fighting a battle you know nothing about. Be kind, always!" Shilpa wrote in an Instagram post.

She continued: "There's so much we experience... so much that happens in our daily lives. But, we put on a brave front, continue to fight our battles, and move ahead. Not many know what we're going through; likewise, we may also not know what someone else is going through."

"The loss of a loved one, the stress at work, the pressures of life, or any kind of personal issues can wreak havoc with a person's mind. The best way to maintain peace & harmony is by being kind to everyone we meet. Be humble, understanding, patient, and accepting. You never know who may need it.

Have you ever experienced an unexpected, kind gesture when you needed it the most? Let us know in the comments," she added.

Earlier, Shilpa Shetty offered prayers on the banks of Ganga in Haridwar. The actress shared a video featuring herself chanting Maha Mrityunjaya mantra and termed the experience as 'therapeutic'. She took to Instagram and shared the meaning and relevance of the pious mantra, as she chanted it with Hindu priests.

Donning traditional wear, the actor was seen praying to Lord Siva by folding her hands. Shilpa captioned the post, "It bestows longevity, wards off calamities, and prevents untimely death. It also removes fears and has the power to heal holistically. For me, chanting this mantra while in Haridwar - the birthplace of YOGA (much before COVID-19 had emerged) - was therapeutic. This mantra has the power to heal, helps me find peace amid chaos, no matter where I am ."

The actress is set to make a comeback to films after 13 years with the films Hungama 2 and Nikamma.