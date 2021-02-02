Image Source : INSTAGRAM/THESHILPASHETTY Shilpa Shetty pens cute shayari for Shamita on her birthday, says 'Dil ke sabse kareeb hoti hai apni sis'

Bollywood actresses Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty are one of the coolest sister duos of Bollywood. They are inseparable and share a great bond. As Shamita turned a year older on Tuesday, sister Shilpa Shetty organized a birthday bash for her Tunki. Shilpa shared a video on her Instagram where Shamita can be seen blowing candles and cutting a yummy fruit cake. The duo is accompanied by their other friends too.

Shilpa also shared a video of unseen pictures with Shamita and wrote a very cute Shayari for her in the caption, "Arz kiya hai...Dil ke sabse kareeb hoti hai apni Sis. Jab woh saath nahin toh hum karte hain miss. Jab pyaar aa gaya toh de diya ek kiss.Par usko pareshan karna is a feeling of complete bliss. Happppppyyyyyyyy birthhddddddaaaaayyyyyy, my Baby... MY Tunki. May this year bring in everything that you’ve hoped for and MORE. You deserve it all @shamitashetty_official."

The Shamita sisters have unconditional love and often share time with each other. From celebrating festivals to going on vacations the sisters are always together. They often document these moments of joy and happiness on their social media platforms. Check some adorable pictures and videos here: