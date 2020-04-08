Shilpa Shetty and son Viaan pluck 'homegrown' brinjals, chillies, call it 'One of the greater joys of life'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shilpa Shetty and son Viaan pluck 'home grown' brinjals, chillies

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty is enjoying her time in quarantine by spending it with her son Viaan and her family. The actress is very active on social media and keeps sharing interesting videos with her son. On Wednesday, Shilpa shared a video in which she is seen plucking fresh brinjals and chilies from her garden along with son Viaan. The actress called it one of the happy moments in life when one consumes the fruits of their own harvest.

Shilpa Shetty wrote, "One of the greater joys of life is to see your efforts coming to fruition in this circle of life; whether it is about starting a new venture, seeing your child grow up or just the plants you nurture bearing vegetables and fruits for you to enjoy. Planted these seeds in pots 4 months ago and was thrilled to see brinjals and chillies ready to be harvested. s they say, what you sow, so you shall reap. Clean organic produce. Same with your thoughts actually think clean and positive; and the fruits those thoughts manifest into will be beautiful. C’est la vie!"

The actress further informed the fans that she made 'baigan ka bharta' for lunch and it was delicious. Watch the video here-

Other than spending time with her kids, Shilpa is enduring that she keeps up with her daily fitness routine and her inspiration is her 68-year-old mother-in-law. She shared a video of her mother-in-law exercising and said, "My 68-year-old Mom-in-law working out and I sneaked up on her... this is sooo inspiring. She’s highly diabetic but just the fact that she takes the time out to walk (even if it’s around the house) or do yoga/stretch or breathe... she makes that effort. I respect the discipline she maintains, only shows that she ‘values’ her health. This video is so inspiring, it is proof that it’s never too late to start."

On the professional front, Shilpa Shetty will be making her comeback to the big screen after 11 years with Sabbir Khan’s Nikamma, which also stars Shirley Setia and Abhimanyu Dassani. Next, she also has Priyadarshan’s comedy Hungama 2 alongside Paresh Rawal in the pipeline.

