She always had a unique story to tell: Vaibhavi Merchant remembers Saroj Khan

Ace choreographer Saroj Khan passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020. Her demise shocked several people in the industry. The legendary choreographer’s journey inspired a generation of choreographers to step in the industry and continue the dance legacy that she created. Now, choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant remembered Saroj Khan in a heartfelt Instagram post.
Vaibhavi Merchant mentioned that Saroj Khan inspired her primarily to become a choreographer. She called the late choreographer “an institute” and called her a force to be reckoned with. In the interview, Vaibhavi Merchant also said that Saroj ji proved that female choreographers are better than their male counterparts while also creating a space for new choreographers to map out their journey in the industry. Vaibhavi also revealed that she experienced the magic of Saroj Khan choreography when she choreographed Madhuri Dixit for a song in the movie Kalank and also called the Madhuri-Saroj Ji duo one of her favourites. While concluding, Vaibhavi called Saroj Ji’s body of work her “bible”.
"You made me fall in love with dance. Your perseverance,hardship,strife & struggle both in life & profession transcends beyond the legacy you have left behind. I am sharing a moment from our days on Jhalak where I only chewed her brains wanting to know how was it working with the Masters & Legends back in the days. She always had a unique story to tell. I realized then how tough it was for you to break the stereotype & create your own style," she added.
Writing this eulogy for you breaks my heart & I don’t know where to begin... When I saw you on the sets of Choli Ke Peeche for the 1st time I was mesmerized as a kid still studying!!! You made me fall in love with dance. Your perseverance,hardship,strife & struggle both in life & profession transcends beyond the legacy you have left behind. I am sharing a moment from our days on Jhalak where I only chewed her brains wanting to know how was it working with the Masters & Legends back in the days. She always had a unique story to tell. I realized then how tough it was for you to break the stereotype & create your own style.Your body of work will be revered & cherished by generations to come just like you ignited a spark in me when I saw Ek Do Teen from Tezaab. I was blown away by your work as a kid growing up still. Thank you for this remarkable journey where you brought a new wave in the film industry giving choreography a new identity. Your work compelled a category of best choreography that was introduced with Ek Do Teen & ofcourse the rest is history. Thank you Saroj Ji🙏🏻. A Brilliant Technician, a true Master & a Legend... I will cherish all the memories we had & will always keep you in my heart, in my journey here onwards in choreography as my gentle tribute to you. Prayers & Love Always 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 Om Shanti
Meanwhile, director and choreographer Farah Khan in an interview said that Saroj Khan was an inspiration to many including her. She revealed that when she entered the industry as a choreographer she did not face any gender discrimination because Saroj Khan paved a way for other choreographers since she was the reigning queen and formidable at her job.
Saroj Khan died on July 3 after suffering a cardiac arrest. She passed away at around 2:30 am at Guru Nanak hospital in Mumbai.