Shanaya Kapoor stuns Suhana Khan, Navya Naveli Nanda & others with her belly dance moves

Shanaya Kapoor shared a video clip of her belly dance practice session on Instagram, and BFFs Suhana Khan and Navya Naveli Nanda are mighty impressed. Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya is seen dancing effortlessly in a brown spaghetti top and comfortable lower. Her video clip received a lot of appreciation from friends and family.

"How we learn a choreography. #practicesessions with the best!!! @sanjanamuthreja," wrote Shanaya on Instagram. In the video, Shanaya is seen learning belly dance from celebrity belly dancer trainer Sanjana Muthreja.

Shanaya's close friend and Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli wrote: "I got a stomach ache watching this." Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan commented with a heart emoji. Seema Khan wrote: "Yeah baby." Her father Sanjay Kapoor commented with a heart emoji.

Well, this isn't the first time Shanaya has impressed her fans, friends and family as she has a number of times treated everyone with her dance videos. Check out some of them here:

Though Shanaya is yet to make her Bollywood debut, she has worked as one of the assistants on Janhvi Kapoor's 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' and has also made an appearance on the much-talked-about Netflix series 'Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives'.

On a related note, star kid Shanaya has also joined ace filmmaker Karan Johar's new talent management agency Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA).