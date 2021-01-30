Shanaya Kapoor goes public on Instagram; Janhvi Kapoor gives a shoutout

Image Source : INTSAGRAM/SHANAYA KAPOOR Shanaya Kapoor goes public on Instagram

After Suhana Khan, Navya Naveli Nanda and Khushi Kapoor, now Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor has made her Instagram handle public. Although the Starkid is yet to make an entry into the film industry, she enjoys a huge fan following on social media. As Shanaya went public, a host of family members gave a shoutout to her including producer Rhea Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Anil Kapoor, Harshvardhan Kapoor, cousin Khushi among others.

"Turning a page," she wrote sharing some stunning pictures of herself. One of the first few things that Shanaya Kapoor posted on the photo-sharing app was a picture of some instant noodles and a cake she and her mother baked.

Image Source : INTAGRAM/SHANAYA KAPOOR Shanaya Kapoor posted a picture of a cake she and her mother baked

Actor Janhvi Kapoor was all praise for her cousin Shanaya as she went public on IG. The 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' actress took to her Insta Stories and posted a glamorous picture of Shanaya and wrote: "And see shanayakapoor02, killing it at life."

Sharing a picture collage of her sister Khushi, Janhvi wrote "now all of you'll can see @khushi05k being cooler than me on Insta".

Meanwhile, Shanaya's Insta account shows that the star-kid loves to chill with her friends including Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, among others and flooded her Instagram with glimpses of the same. Shanaya has worked as an assistant director on Janhvi's last film, the Gunjan Saxena biopic.

Recently, Ananya Panday, Navya Naveli granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan, and Shanaya Kapoor enjoyed a get-together as they were snapped outside Chunky Pandey house in Mumbai. The girl gang was seemed to be acing the fashion game.