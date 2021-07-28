Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SARA ALI KHAN Sara Ali Khan looks every inch beautiful in sultry bra and thigh-high slit skirt in new monochrome pics

It's no news that Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is a social media savvy. She leaves no stone unturned to entertain her fans. On Wednesday, the actress took to Instagram to share monochrome pictures from her new photoshoot which left her fans drooling over. Sharing the photos from the shoot, Sara captioned her post, “Kash Kabhi Yu Ho Na Hasrate Na Junun Ho Tera Khyaal Ho Aur Tu Ho Dil Me Bas Sukoon Ho (sic).”

Take a look:

Indeed, Sara's pictures took the internet by storm as she looked breathtakingly beautiful in each of the pictures. Her latest photoshoot was done by celebrity photographer Rohan Shrestha who also did Kareena Kapoor Khan’s pregnancy photo shoot. Sara can be seen wearing a sultry black bra paired with thigh high slit. She kept her hair open styled in waves.

This is not the first time Sara treated her fans with some of her bold pictures. Check out some of the most loved pictures of the actress.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Coolie No 1 opposite Varun Dhawan. She will next be seen in Akshay Kumar and Dhanush starter Atrangi Re. The film is directed by Anand L. Rai. This is the first time Sara and Akshay are working with director Anand L. Rai, while the filmmaker has worked with Dhanush earlier in the 2013 film "Raanjhanaa".

Atrangi Re went on floors in March 2020, in Varanasi. The team resumed shoot in October post lockdown in Madurai, followed by schedules in Delhi and Agra. The film is written by Himanshu Sharma and the music is by Academy Award-winning composer AR Rahman. The lyrics are penned by Irshad Kamil.

The film is scheduled to release on August 6.