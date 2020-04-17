Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim and mother Amrita play 'Who is most likely'. Can you guess who's the rebel child?

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim and mother Amrita play 'Who is most likely'

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan and her brother Ibrahim are frequently seen getting goofy in their Instagram video. From cracking jokes to making fun of each other, the brother-sister duo leaves their fans in splits with their cute camaraderie. This time, their mother Amrita Singh also joined them to play a fun game on Tik Tok. The trio played 'Who is most likely to' and revealed interesting details about each other. From who is the rebel child to who is most likely to get arrested, they answered it all.

In the video, answering to 'who is the most courageous, Ibrahim and mother Amrita point towards Sara and she also accepted that she is the most courageous one among the three. Next, they answered who is most likely to get arrested. While Ibrahim thinks it is him, Sara and her mother believe that the Boss Lady Amrita Singh is the one. Talking about the rebel child and who made better grades at school, they all agreed on Sara while answering who is the funniest, they all think they are. Watch the video here-

Even though the trio had different opinions about many things, Sara revealed that they all accept that their mother is the Boss Lady. She captioned the video saying, "The only thing that we can always agree on is Singh is King."

Fans were in awe of the trio after watching the video and filled her comments section with compliments. One Instagram user said, "Awesome Siblings." Another wrote, "This is the cutest thing ever." Also, since the video has been taken from Ibrahim Ali Khan's Tik Tok account, fans could not contain their excitement that the Junior Nawab of Pataudi is now on Tik Tok.

On the professional front, Sara Ali Khan had completed the shoot of her next film Coolie No. 1 with Varun Dhawan before the spread of coronavirus t=which led to a nationwide lockdown. She also has Aanand L Rai's Atangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in the pipeline.

