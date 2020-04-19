Salman Khan shares teaser of his special song 'Pyaar Karona' on COVID-19 pandemic. Watch video

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Salman Khan shares the teaser of his special song 'Pyaar Karona' on COVID-19 pandemic

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan shared the teaser of his upcoming special song on coronavirus pandemic on Sunday. The actor took to his Instagram to share the first glimpse of the song called Pyaar Corona. It will launch on his YouTube channel on Monday. Salman recorded and shot for the song while under quarantine at his Panvel farmhouse. Sharing the teaser, the actor wrote, "So I’m posting from my handle to let you know that tmmrw on my YouTube channel, mine kya? It’s ours! song out tmrw on it, hope u can handle it." Watch the teaser here-

Salman Khan has time and again mesmerized the fans with song in his soulful voice. He has earlier sung Bollywood songs like 'Mai Hoon Hero Tera', 'Tu Hi Tu Har Jagah,' 'Hangover' and they all have been chartbusters. On Saturday, talking about the song to India TV, Salman's spokesperson and Manager Jordy Patel said, " He’s recorded a fab song which is going to release across all music portals on Monday. It’s a song keeping the current situation in mind with a very strong message. the song is sung and written by him. It’s a must hear for all."

Salman Khan has been actively encouraging fans to follow the lockdown rules and stay indoor to contain the spread of coronavirus. A few days ago, he even shared a video reprimanding the people who broke lockdown rules and misbehaved with the health officials who have been tirelessly providing their service during this time. He urged fans to stay at home and stay safe.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage