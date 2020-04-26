Image Source : INSTAGRAM Salman Khan is in deep thoughts as he flaunts rugged look in latest Instagram photo

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is spending his lockdown period at his Panvel Farmhouse along with his nephew. The actor has been actively treating fans with photos and videos in which he is seen sharing his favorite activities. After showing how he spends time with his horse, Salman Khan shared a suave and handsome photo of himself on Instagram and wrote, 'Hmmm'. Sporting a bearded look, the actor appears to be in deep thought in the photo, nevertheless, looks charming. Check out-

Salman Khan has recently launched his YouTube channel and unveiled a song 'Pyaar Karona' based on the current situation of coronavirus outspread. Sharing the special song on Instagram, Salman Khan said "Emotionally pass raho aur physically duurr raho na #PyaarKarona, audio out now! Written by Salman along with Hussain Dalal, Pyaar Korona has been composed by Sajid Wajid. The Bharat actor has also sung the song.

In the song, Salman has turned rapper and shared a message of social distancing but stay connected emotionally. Pyaar Karona has been sung and conceptualized by Salman Khan. He shot for the song with minimum equipment at his Panvel Farmhouse. He wrote the song along with Hussain Dalal and Sajid-Wajid have composed it. Listen to the song here-

On the work front, fans have been dying to watch Salman Khan return to the big screen with Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film is directed by Prabhudeva and also stars Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda. The film was supposed to release on Eid this year but going by the current circumstances, it's release date might get pushed forward.

