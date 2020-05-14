Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SALMANKHAN Salman Khan denies rumours of his production house casting for films amid lockdown

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan who is currently quarantining with his family and industry friends at his Panvel farmhouse cleared the air about him and his production house casting for a film. Issuing an official statement on Wednesday, the actor set the record straight and wrote, "This is to clarify that neither I nor Salman Khan Films are casting for any film currently. We have not hired any casting agents for any of our future films. Please do not trust any emails or messages received by you for this purpose. Legal action will be taken if any party is found falsely using SKF or my name in any unauthorised manner."

Along with the statement, he even appealed to his fans not to believe any false messages and wrote, "Mat Karo rumours pe trust.... " and advised them to stay safe amid the coronavirus outbreak with the hashtag 'stay safe.' Read his tweet here:

Meanwhile, the superstar recently released the song 'Tere Bina' which has been shot at his farmhouse during the lockdown. Crooned by Salman, the song features Jacqueline Fernandez alongside him.He took to Instagram and wrote, "Maine yeh gaana banaya, gaya, shoot kiya aur post kiya aap ke liye, ab aap bhi yeh gaana suno, gaao, aur aap ke swag mai shoot karo ghar pe, post karo, share karo, tag karo n enjoy karo...#TereBina." Have a look:

Previously, he launched his own YouTube channel and shared the first song 'Pyaar Karona.'

On the work front, Salman Khan Film's last project was Dabangg 3. The production house's next release will be Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Salman's third collaboration with Prabhu Deva.

