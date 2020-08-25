Saif Ali Khan's autobiography to be out next year, actor says 'this is quite a selfish endeavour'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAIFALIKHANPATAUDI Saif Ali Khan's autobiography to be out next year

Actor Saif Ali Khan is all set to write an autobiography. The book will be out in 2021. The 50-year-old actor will share his experiences in life, talk of his family, acting career, highs and lows, and inspirations, among many other things. He hopes to open up with all his heart and a dash of humour.

"So many things have changed and will be lost with time if we don't record them. It would be nice to look back; to remember and to record. It has been funny and moving, and I must say, this is quite a selfish endeavour. I do hope others enjoy the book, too, of course," Saif said about his yet-untitled autobiography, to be published by HarperCollins Publishers India.

Saif and his wife, actress Kareena Kapoor, recently announced they are expecting their second child after son Taimur, who was born in 2016. Saif also has daughter Sara and son Ibrahim from his earlier marriage to Amrita Singh.

The son of late legendary cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and actress Sharmila Tagore, Saif made his Bollywood debut in 1993 with Yash Chopra's "Parampara".

His upcoming release is the YRF-produced "Bunty Aur Babli 2", co-starring Rani Mukerji and Siddhant Chaturvedi. He also has Pavan Kripalani's "Bhoot Police" lined up, co-starring Fatima Sana Shaikh and Ali Fazal.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage