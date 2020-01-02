Rohit Shetty doesn't attend award shows until they pay him, because 'it's all fake na'

Rohit Shetty calls award shows 'fake'

It seems Rohit Shetty took the name of the show quite seriously as he made an appearance on the podcast No Filter Neha, hosted by Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia. Talking about award shows, the Simmba director said that he attends them only if they pay him or give him an award. Otherwise it is a strict 'no'. Calling it a TV show, Rohit told Neha, ''If they pay me, I go. Genuinely. If they pay me ki aake host kar lo or if they give me an award, then I go. Otherwise no''. ''Because it’s all fake na. It’s all a TV show,'' he went on to add.

Rohit feels that those involved in the process of commercial filmmaking are not given their due at award functions. Rohit believes that commercial movies are ''more difficult'' to make and it is sad that they are not considered. ''We also work hard yaar, aisa nahi hai. We work 18 hours a day for a film. Making commercial films are more difficult; shooting an action scene in 48°C is more difficult than making a normal film in a house. But you don’t consider commercial films,'' he said.

''I tell them, ‘If you want to give me an award, then I am coming, or if you want to pay me to host a segment, then I will come,’” he added.

The Singham director said that award shows are money-minting opportunities for stars. Rohit said that whenever they create a hit song, they tell their actors that now they are going to earn a lot of money. ''Like when Aankh Marey happened, we told Ranveer (Singh) and Sara (Ali Khan) this. Award functions, we all know, have become like a satellite issue because you have to pay the satellite,” he concluded.

Rohit Shetty's next directorial is a drama featuring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif from his cop universe. The movie will also have Ajay Devgn as Bajirao Singham and Ranveer Singh as Sangram Bhalerao aka Simmba.

The movie is scheduled to release on March 27, 2020.