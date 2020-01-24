Rohit Shetty associates with Hollywood biggie 'Bad Boys For Life’, watch video

Bollywood director Rohit Shetty has collaborated with the action blockbuster of 2020 'Bad Boys For Life' in India. The Will Smith- Martin Lawrence starrer is the third and most anticipated instalment in the cult and successful Hollywood franchise. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh made the announcement on Twitter and wrote, “#RohitShetty associates with the #Hollywood biggie #BadBoysForLife in #India... The #WillSmith - #MartinLawrence starrer will release on 31 Jan 2020 in #English, #Hindi, #Tamil and #Telugu. PS: Don't miss a glimpse of Rohit's #Sooryavanshi in the video”.
Rohit Shetty also shared a video where he is seen introducing the Hollywood film Bad Boys For Film. We also get to see a glimpse of his cop drama Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar.
