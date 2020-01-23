On Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Singh's 40th wedding anniversary, daughter Riddhima shares unseen wedding pictures

Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Singh celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary yesterday

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary yesterday. One of the most real-life couple of Bollywood Rishi and Neetu tied knot on January 22, 1980. The couple has stuck with each other through all the ups and downs. During Rishi Kapoor’s cancer treatment, Neetu Singh stood by his side like rock solid pillar and they both came out of that phase stronger. Their chemistry even after 40 years of marriage is still going strong. While wishes poured in from everywhere and fans took to their social media to wish the couple, their daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahani shared unseen throwback pictures to wish them on their wedding anniversary.

Check out the pictures here:

Rishi Kapoor wedding pictures

Rishi Kapoor wedding pictures

Rishi Kapoor wedding pictures

Rishi and Neetu came close first came close during the shoot of one of their film and started dating in 1975. The closeness converted into love and after dating for over five years the couple tied the knot in 1980 in a close affair wedding. Interestingly, Rishi Kapoor had once revealed that during their initial dating years, Neetu had told him that she will only date him but never get married to him but when love happened everything else didn’t count. After the marriage, Neetu decided to take a break from movies and focus on family life.

The couple in recent years came together for films like Do Dooni Chaar and Besharam where there were seen on screen with son Ranbir Kapoor for the first time.