Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ANIL KAPOOR, ANUPAM KHER RIP Sidney Poitier: Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher & other Bollywood celebs mourn demise of legendary actor

Bollywood stars such as Anupam Kher and Anil Kapoor among others are remembering legendary actor Sidney Poitier, who died at the age of 94. The first Black actor to win an Academy Award, Sidney Poitier was an inspiration to many. The Bahamian actor has played many pivotal roles in some of the most iconic Hollywood movies. His notable works include 'The Defiant Ones', 'Porgy and Bess', 'A Raisin in the Sun', 'Paris Blues', and more. With his maverick performances, the actor-director not only earned a huge fan following in Hollywood but also in Bollywood.

Mourning the demise of his 'childhood idol', Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor took to his social media handle and shared an unseen picture of them together. "Sidney Poitier, my childhood idol, lifelong inspiration & star of some of my favourite films... Forever your fan & admirer Rest in Peace," he wrote alongside the picture.

Anupam Kher also revisited the fond memories of meeting the legendary actor in 2013. He shared a picture with the late star and wrote, "I had the honour of meeting the legendary actor #SidneyPoitier in early 2013. He was generous with his time for me. He was especially happy to know that I had an acting school. A fantastic actor & one of the kind persons I have met! Om Shanti!"

Randeep Hooda also mourned the demise of Sidney by sharing a black and white picture of the late actor, on his Instagram story. The tag with the photo read, "rip".

National Award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee also tweeted, "REST IN PEACE !!! #SidneyPoitier".

On the other hand, several celebrities from Hollywood also expressed their grief over Sidney Poitier's death. US President Joe Biden and former US President Barack Obama also paid their tributes to the legendary actor.

(ANI)