Richa Chadha on people abandoning pets: Assess mental state before letting them adopt

Actress and ardent animal lover Richa Chadha finds it "idiotic" that people are abandoning pets due to the COVID-19 scare. She says just like there are stringent measures for adopting a child, the same should be done with pets. Richa, who has always campaigned for "adopt and not shop" for pets and herself has cats at home, told IANS: "It's really idiotic. If somebody in your family gets COVID-19 will you throw them out? I think there should be a basic assessment of people's mental state before they go and (get animals home). Just like when you want to adopt a child, you have a lot of stringent measures to follow, similarly with an animal it should be the same, I think."
The actress, who has often voiced concern for stray animals on social media, cannot believe that people are abandoning pets in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Today is #WorldHealthDay ! . My brother took this photo for me... Like so many people, I had been waking up with ANXIETY in the first week of this lockdown... I would get up and immediately check the death toll from this lethal virus and feel extremely sad ☹️ I’d worry about the migrant labour, daily wagers and the homeless people, have sleepless nights after looking at their images or watching the news 😭... The thought of the crashing economy would make me so nervous... I felt , I could tap into the energy of the universe and it was so heavy. . . So I made it a habit to get up and #meditate every day... and of course I am using comedy to alleviate stress all around... क्योंकि दोस्त जान है तो जहान है! Today is #WorldHealthday and a lot of people will speak about #coronavirus , as they should... But this #lockdown, #socialdistancing, #selfisolating is not going to be easy for our #MENTALHEALTH. Here are some practices that help me ... - GUIDED MEDITATION : https://youtu.be/4SmAqaCrCpU . . - GUIDED BREATHING PRACTICE : https://youtu.be/tybOi4hjZFQ @iceman_hof . . - GUIDED MEDITATION TO HEAL THE BODY : https://youtu.be/s4vm_6Hs4vE , @drjoedispenza . This virus has reminded us that no matter how ‘separate’ we think we are, we are all connected, fragile, interdependent... I hope you are taking good care of the mind along with the body ! Love and prayers for each one. #WorldHealthDay #covidkindness #mentalhealth
"Who the hell abandons animals? It's not about being an animal lover. You need to have humanity at a time like this. This time is teaching us to be in harmony with each other. The planet belongs to everybody, not just human beings. If human beings are going to overstep and behave like they are the kings of the planet, then nature will come down with all force and teach them a lesson or two," she said.
My mausi, Dr Prasoon Prasad is a brilliant poet. This is a surprise for her... though I chose this poem because not a lot of people promote Hindi anymore... also it’s so relevant to what’s happening now. #COVID19 #HouseArrest #SocialDistancing #selfisolation. . . Video for @ttt_official @bling_entertainment #notanAd
Richa urged everyone to stay in harmony with nature.
"Right now, the whole world has paused because of a micro-organism. Nature doesn't need us, we need nature. We are a part of it," she concluded.
