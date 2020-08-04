Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal's wedding pushed to 2021: We will decide on a date, maybe early next year

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RICHACHADHA Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal's wedding pushed to 2021

Actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal were supposed to tie the knot in April this year in a lavish wedding ceremony but the COVID19 pandemic spoiled their plan. Earlier, the duo had postponed the wedding to October, hoping that things will get back to normal by then, but now they have shared that the ceremony will happen next year. Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Richa Chadha said that it was best to push the date to 2021. She said, "So, it is only pragmatic to push the wedding to the coming year in the interest of everyone who would wish to attend."

Ali Fazal added, "Let’s see when we are able to accept the new normal, then, we will decide on a date, maybe early next year." Richa and Ali were to have the celebrations in three cities-- Delhi, Lucknow and Mumbai. Asked if they will stick to the original plan, Ali said, "We came up with that plan only so our relatives wouldn’t have to travel. We wanted to tackle each side in their own city."

Earlier after they postponed their wedding, their spokesperson informed, "Given the current scenario and the unfortunate turn of events owing to the COVID-19 pandemic globally, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have decided to postpone their wedding functions to the later half of 2020 tentatively. They wish for everyone to be healthy and safe and at no cost would want their friends, families and well wishers to be affected."

Ali Fazal recently returned to the studios for a dubbing session. Although the Covid pandemic still looms large, Ali feels there is no scope for fear anymore. The actor was back at work for the upcoming second season of the web series, Mirzapur. "I am rather happy about going to work. We cannot fall prey to fear or that's the end of us as we know it. Nothing can come out of fear. We need to be smart, healthy, and simply cautious," he said.

Talking about Richa Chadha, she was last seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's film Panga as a professional kabbaddi player.

