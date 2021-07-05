Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RHEA CHAKRABORTY Rhea Chakraborty shares inspirational note on getting through difficult days

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty, who was under the spotlight last year after the death of her boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput, took to Instagram Stories on Monday to share a motivational quote. The actress has been actively sharing posts and videos on her Instagram account lately. "Even in your hard days through all that has happened and did not happen you have come this far and that is a beautiful and brave thing my friend (sic)," Rhea Chakraborty said.

Take a look:

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RHEA CHAKRABORTY Rhea Chakraborty shares inspirational note on getting through difficult days

Rhea made headlines after she was accused by Sushant's family for abetment to suicide and also siphoning off funds from the late actor. She was also named in a Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) chargesheet along with her brother Showik in a drug-related probe into Sushant's death case. She was arrested last year and spent a month in Mumbai's Byculla jail in September.

On the occasion of boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput's first death anniversary, Rhea posted a note in remembrance of the late actor.

"There isn't a moment where I believe that you aren't here anymore. They said that time heals everything but you were my time and my everything. I know that you are my guardian angel now-watching me with your telescope from the moon and protecting me," Rhea wrote on Instagram.

"I wait for you everyday to come pick me up, I look for you everywhere -- I know you're here with me. It breaks me everyday, then I think of you saying -- you've got this bebu and I carry on to the next day. A barrage of emotions cross my body everytime I think of you not being here. My heart aches to write this, my heart aches to feel anymore.." she further wrote.

"There is no life without you, you took the meaning of it with you. This void cannot be filled. Without you, I'm standing still.. My sweet sunshine boy, I promise to give you 'Malpua' everyday and read all the quantum physics books in this world- please come back to me. I miss you my best friend, my man, my love.. Bebu and putput forever #mywholeheart," the actress concluded.

Talking about her work, the actress is part of the film "Chehre" starring actors Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi. This is her first film after Sushant's death.

Directed by Rumy Jafry, "Chehre" also features Annu Kapoor, Raghubir Yadav, Krystle D'Souza and Raghubir Yadav. The film, scheduled to release earlier this year, was postponed owing to lockdown.