Rhea Chakraborty holds her mother's hand in special Women's Day post, says 'together forever'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@RHEA_CHAKRABORTY Rhea Chakraborty holds her mother's hand in special Women's Day post

Actress Rhea Chakraborty, who has been away from social media for a long time, took to Instagram on Monday to share a special post on International Women's Day. The actress dedicated a post to her mother who has been her strength in the dark times. Sharing a picture of holding hands with her mother, she wrote, "Happy Women’s Day to us,,, Maa and me .. together forever ... my strength, my faith, my fortitude - my Maa."

Rhea Chakraborty has been in the headlines after actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide last year in June. The duo was said to be dating and the late actor's family accused Rhea of abetting suicide. The NCB came into the picture in August 2020 after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) stumbled on the drugs aspect of its probe into the financial angles surrounding the death. Soon after the investigation, Rhea and her brother Showik were arrested.

Besides Rhea and Showik, the NCB has named the late actor's ex-manager Samuel Miranda, his domestic help Dipesh Sawant, a drug peddler Anuj Keshwani from whom commercial quantity of drugs like LSD sheets and Marijuana) were first recovered.

Soon after Sushant's death, Rhea had penned down an emotional post on Instgaram. She said, "Still struggling to face my emotions.. an irreparable numbness in my heart .You are the one who made me believe in love, the power of it . You taught me how a simple mathematical equation can decipher the meaning of life and I promise you that I learnt from you every day. I will never come to terms with you not being here anymore. I know you’re in a much more peaceful place now. The moon, the stars, the galaxies would’ve welcomed “the greatest physicist “with open arms .

Full of empathy and joy, you could lighten up a shooting star - now, you are one . I will wait for you my shooting star and make a wish to bring you back to me. You were everything a beautiful person could be, the greatest wonder that the world has seen . My words are incapable of expressing the love we have and I guess you truly meant it when you said it is beyond both of us.

You loved everything with an open heart, and now you’ve shown me that our love is indeed exponential. Be in peace Sushi.. 30 days of losing you but a lifetime of loving you.... Eternally connected.. To infinity and beyond."