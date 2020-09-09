FACT CHECK: Rhea's father Indrajit's fake Twitter account causes chaos on social media

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DINALIPIEPAPER/FILE IMAGE Rhea Chakraborty's father Indrajit on her arrest and rejection of bail plea: I should die

After three days of grilling by the NCB, actress Rhea Chakraborty got arrested on Tuesday in a drugs probe surrounding in late Sushant Singh Rajput death case. After her arrest under sections 27A, 21, 22, 29, and 28 of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, she was taken for medical tests. Later, the Jalebi actress was sent for 14-day judicial custody and not only this her bail plea was also rejected by additional chief judicial magistrate through video conferencing. After all the fiasco, chaos on social media spread when a fake Twitter handle of Rhea's father Indrajit Chakraborty wrote, "No father can bear injustice on his daughter. I should die." Also, another tweet by the handle read,, "बगैर किसी सबूत के पूरा देश रिया को फांसी पर लटकाने को तुला है..(translating to' the entire country is hell-bent to send Rhea behind bars without any proof.')"

No father can bear injustice on his daughter.



I should die😓#JusticeForRhea https://t.co/whdf64Adj0 — Indrajit Chakraborty (@IndrajitChakra) September 8, 2020

Rhea Chakraborty bail rejected. Next act likely in sessions court on Thursday! . 😓😓😓#JusticeForRhea — Indrajit Chakraborty (@IndrajitChakra) September 8, 2020

After the arrest of his son Showik in the drugs probe, Indrajit issued a statement that read, "Congratulations India, you have arrested my son, I'm sure next on the line is my daughter and I don't know who is next thereafter. You have effectively demolished a middle class family. But of course, for the sake of justice everything is justified. Jai hind."

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, took to Instagram to share a post on Karma as she wrote, "Don’t Worry, have patience! The whole truth will unfold eventually. Don’t pay any attention to the Naysayers and Paid PR. NCB, CBI and ED they are doing an impeccable job, let’s have faith in them. And believe me #godiswithus…"

The NCB made the sensational arrest shortly after 3.30 pm as part of its probe to unravel the drugs nexus in the film industry, capping three days of tough grilling and intense speculation. Jain added that whatever information she has given to the NCB was "sufficient for the arrest", and she was produced in a video-conference before the Esplanade Court Magistrate late on Tuesday evening.

In its six-page NCB remand application, Rhea was described as "an active member of the drug syndicate connected with drug supplies" who "used to manage finances for drug procurement along with Sushant Singh Raput" -- without any mention if she herself consumed drugs.

Earlier on Tuesday, Rhea -- who has all along maintained she is innocent -- was quickly whisked off for a mandatory medical test at the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation's LTMG Sion Hospital, and came back to the NCB office for the court hearing.

In a scathing statement targeting the family of Sushant, Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde termed it as a "travesty of justice".

"Three Central agencies hounding a single woman, just because she was in love with a drug addict and was suffering from mental health issues for several years under the case of five leading psychiatrists in Mumbai, who ended up committing suicide due to consumption of illegally administered medicines and used drugs," Maneshinde said.

Rhea's arrest came three days after her brother Showik Chakraborty, Sushant's home manager Samuel Miranda and his house help Dipesh Sawant were arrested and shunted to NCB custody till September 9, besides two other drug peddlers Abdel Basit Parihar and Zaid Vilatra, who are also in NCB custody.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage