Ranveer Singh wishes 'original Sakht Jaan' Kapil Dev on his 63rd birthday

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has been basking the success of his last film 83 these days. While the sports drama is slow at the box office due to the Covid19 resurgence, his performance stepping into the shows of former Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev has been lauded by critics and audiences alike. On Thursday, the actor shared a heartfelt birthday wish for the real-life legend Kapil Dev and expressed his happiness on playing the 'champion' onscreen.

Sharing the frame with Kapil Dev, Ranveer Singh wrote, "Happy birthday to the original Sakht Jaan @therealkapildev what an honour it’s been embodying your champion spirit on screen!"

The cricket epic '83' showcases the journey of India's triumph at the 1983 Cricket World Cup. Talking about the role, Ranveer had said, "I felt deep sense of responsibility to do my best, contribute and anchor a film that is very important for our nation. It is a glorious chapter in our history, an achievement that we want the coming generations to know of and feel proud of their country."

He added: "So, I felt duty-bound to my nation, to creatively propel and empower a film that's so important for us as a people."

Meanwhile, Ranveer has proved he is a shapeshifter who can play any character on screen right from films like 'Band Baaja Baarat', 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela', 'Bajirao Mastani', 'Padmaavat', 'Simmba', 'Gully Boy' and '83'.

Ranveer will be next seen in YRF's 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar', Shankar's remake of his blockbuster 'Anniyan' and Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus'.