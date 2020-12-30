Are Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt getting engaged on New Year 2021? Here's the truth

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Are Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt getting engaged on New Year 2021?

Bollywood lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt left to celebrate their New Year 2021 in the Pink city of Jaipur. The duo was accompanied by Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor and was papped at the airport in a jovial mood. While their pictures with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh went viral on the internet on Tuesday, it was said that Mahesh Bhatt, Riddhima Kapoor, Ayan Mukerjee and Adar Jain are also in Ranthambore along with the couple. Rumours claim that the celebrities have gathered there to celebrate Ranbir and Alia's engagement.

Fans have taken to the internet to express their excitement on the rumours that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are finally getting engaged on New Year 2021. However, it appears that it is all just buzz and has no truth to it. Ranbir Kapoor's uncle Randhir Kapoor has put a stop to the speculations and confirmed that Ranbir and Alia are NOT getting engaged.

Randhir Kapoor told Indian Express, "It is not true. If Ranbir and Alia were to get engaged today, my family and I would have also been there with them. Ranbir, Alia and Neetu have gone there for holidays and to bring in the new year. The news of their engagement is incorrect."

Just recently, Ranbir Kapoor has acknowledged that Alia Bhatt is his girlfriend and they spend the quarantine period during the COVId19 lockdown together. Opening up about what he did during the lockdown, Ranbir told Rajeev Masand, "My girlfriend Alia is a bit of an overachiever, and she probably took every class there is -- from guitar to screenwriting. I always feel like an underachiever next to her. But no, I didn’t take any classes. Initially, we were dealing with the family crisis, and then I got into reading, spent time with my family, and I watch two-three films every day."

About his marriage with Alia Bhatt, he said that if it wasn't for the pandemic, he would have taken the plunge. He said, "I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal very soon in my life."

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in Brahmastra also starring Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna. He also has Karan Malhotra's Shamshera coming up, with Vaani Kapoor. On the other hand, Alia Bhatt will be seen in films like Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR, Takht alongside Brahmastra.