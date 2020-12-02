Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAHULROYCRAZYFAN Rahul Roy Health Update: Actor out of ICU, undergoing speech and physical therapy

Bollywood actor Rahul Roy has been undergoing treatment in Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital after suffering a brain stroke a couple of days ago. The actor was in Kargil shooting for his upcoming film when he suffered a stroke and was rushed to the hospital. His health is better than before and according to the reports in RTOI, he is out of the ICU as well. The actor's brother-in-law told TOI, "Rahul is now out of danger." He also informed that Rahul Roy is now undergoing speech and physical therapy since he showed symptoms of Aphasia.

Rahul Roy was shooting for film "LAC: Live The Battle" at Kargil when the incident happened. The film is being directed by Nitin Kumar Gupta. It is being believed that the Extreme weather conditions caused the stroke. His condition worsed when he showed aphasia symptoms in which all communications of a person get disturbed. It was said that the actor was having difficulty in communicating verbally or in writing or in understanding what people around him are telling him.

Rahul shot to fame with the Mahesh Bhatt-directed "Aashiqui" at the age of 22. He went on to work with the filmmaker on 1990s films like "Junoon" and "Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee". After laying low for some time, the actor joined the first season of the popular TV reality show "Bigg Boss" in 2006, and emerged as the winner.