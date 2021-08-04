Rahul Dev reveals he felt guilty for dating Mughda Godse after wife's death

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAHULDEVOFFICIAL Rahul Dev reveals he felt guilty for dating Mughda Godse after his wife's death

Bollywood actor Rahul Dev is known for his roles in films like Dus, Champion, Omkara, Mass, Dishoom and others. The actor has always impressed the fans with his performances and drool-worthy looks. He also keeps making headlines for his relationship with actress Mugdha Godse. Rahul was married to Rina who died of cancer on 16 May 2009. Four years after his wife's death, the actor started dating Mugdha. Talking about his relationship, Rahul revealed that he felt 'guilt' for dating the actress.

Talking to RJ Siddharth Kannan, Rahul dev said, "When I was married, I never used to hide the fact that I was married. I hadn't even done a film at that time. There are very few things in life that are real. Everything else is... There is a work dream that you're chasing, there are some other things, everyone has passions. That whole fabric of life if you weave together, if there is someone who is important to you, I can't understand why I would want to hide them. The only point where I would initially sort of struggle is I didn't know how my son's going to react. But when he knows, then there's no point."

Rahul also has a son Sidhant. Dev with his first wife Rina. The actor added, "I think anybody who's had a fantastic first relationship would always feel if this is correct, in this day and age... There is a gap, in terms of years. So I used to feel if this is proper on my part. There were many things. You have a next in line, he was very, very young. And the other side of the family. You'd feel that you would hurt them by moving on with your life."

Rahul Dev has completed two decades in Bollywood. He made his debut with the action film Champion which also starred Sunny Deol. "I feel humbled with the love that I have received over the years. I can't thank my fans and well wishers enough. Their acceptance means everything. I feel the only way to express my gratitude is to push myself even harder and attempt newer characters with more variation in my performances," he said.

Apart from Bollywood, Rahul also featured in south Indian films such as "Narasimha" and "Parasuram".