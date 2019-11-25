Image Source : INSTAGRAM Radhika Apte attends International Emmy Awards in New York, flaunts nomination medal (See Pics)

Radhika Apte has been juggling home grown and international projects for some time now and now the actress has another thing to boast of. The familiar face of digital streaming platform, Netflix, Radhika who has already bagged nominations for International Emmy Awards now even has a’ nomination medal’ to flaunt. The ceremony is to take place on November 25 (local time) at the Hilton New York Hotel. This year’s awards are all the more exciting as three Indian projects -- Sacred Games, Lust Stories and The Remix are a part of the nomination line-up.

Radhika can be seen wearing a combination of orange and black outfit. The top has a deep V neck whereas the black skirt has a half blue and a half white border. The former has completed her look with black long earrings and hair tightly pulled back in a bun. All set for Emmy’s she flaunts her nomination medal in the picture writing alongside – Thank you--International Emmy Awards.

Radhika, who has been nominated in the Best Performance by an Actress category, exuded joy over receiving the nomination medal. She took to her social media handle to share the same with her fans. Radhika shared the picture of her medal along with her nomination category on photo-video sharing app.

Nominations for the same were announced earlier in September and welcomes entries in 11 categories from 21 ountries including Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Canada, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, India, Israel, The UK and The USA among several others.

On her work front, Radhika Apte was last seen in the 2018 release Andhadhun opposite Ayushmann Khurrana.

