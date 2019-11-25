Monday, November 25, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Radhika Apte attends International Emmy Awards in New York, flaunts nomination medal (See Pics)

Radhika Apte attends International Emmy Awards in New York, flaunts nomination medal (See Pics)

All set for Emmy’s, Radhika Apte flaunts her nomination medal in the pictures writing alongside, "Thank you--International Emmy Awards".

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: November 25, 2019 6:57 IST
Radhika Apte attends International Emmy Awards in New York, flaunts nomination medal (See Pics)
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Radhika Apte attends International Emmy Awards in New York, flaunts nomination medal (See Pics)

Radhika Apte has been juggling home grown and international projects for some time now and now the actress has another thing to boast of. The familiar face of digital streaming platform, Netflix, Radhika who has already bagged nominations for International Emmy Awards now even has a’ nomination medal’ to flaunt. The ceremony is to take place on November 25 (local time) at the Hilton New York Hotel. This year’s awards are all the more exciting as three Indian projects -- Sacred Games, Lust Stories and The Remix are a part of the nomination line-up.

Radhika can be seen wearing a combination of orange and black outfit. The top has a deep V neck whereas the black skirt has a half blue and a half white border. The former has completed her look with black long earrings and hair tightly pulled back in a bun. All set for Emmy’s she flaunts her nomination medal in the picture writing alongside – Thank you--International Emmy Awards.

Radhika, who has been nominated in the Best Performance by an Actress category, exuded joy over receiving the nomination medal. She took to her social media handle to share the same with her fans. Radhika shared the picture of her medal along with her nomination category on photo-video sharing app.

View this post on Instagram

Nomination medal! Thank you @iemmys ! Every nominee was given a medal today.. So honoured! Looking forward to the main ceremony on Monday!

A post shared by Radhika (@radhikaofficial) on

Nominations for the same were announced earlier in September and welcomes entries in 11 categories from 21 ountries including Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Canada, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, India, Israel, The UK and The USA among several others.

On her work front, Radhika Apte was last seen in the 2018 release Andhadhun opposite Ayushmann Khurrana.

More Entertainment stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryNaagin 4 first promo: Ekta Kapoor introduces new 'ichhadhari naagins' Nia Sharma and Jasmin Bhasin,