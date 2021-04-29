R Madhavan feels 'incompetent' & ‘useless’ after looking at his wife Sarita Birje teach poor kids. Watch video

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/R MADHAVAN R Madhavan reveals he feels 'incompetent' after looking at his wife Sarita Birje teach poor kids

Bollywood actor Madhavan took to his Instagram shared a video in which his wife Sarita can be heard interacting with a kid over a video call and teaching him some lessons in Marathi. Sharing the video he wrote in the caption, "When wife makes you feel small." The actor said in the video, "When your wife teaches poor kids across the country and you feel completely incompetent and useless." Madhavan and Sarita Birje got married in the year 1999. The couple are parents to a 14-year-old son named Vedaant.

For the unversed, Madhavan tested positive for coronavirus in March this year. He was shooting for his film Amriki Pandit at that time in Bhopal. While sharing the news of his diagnosis, the actor made a 3 Idiots reference, as he tested positive for the virus just a day after Aamir Khan. He wrote on Twitter, “Farhan HAS to follow Rancho and Virus has always been after us BUT this time he bloody caught up. But All is Well and the Covid will be in the Well soon. Though this is one place we don’t want Raju in. Thank you for all the love. I am recuperating well."

On the professional front, The actor was last seen in Maara, which is the Tamil remake of Malayalam film Charlie. The film released on streaming platform Amazon Prime Video. Madhavan will next be seen in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, the trailer of which released big time on social media. Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is R Madhavan's upcoming film.

The actor, who will be making his directorial debut with the film, unveiled the trailer last month. Launching the trailer, Madhavan wrote in the caption: "Rocketry HINDI trailer @actormaddy @vijaymoolan #rocketrythefilm." Madhavan will also feature in the lead role. In the trailer, Madhavan is seen in the get-up of an aged Narayanan, who says that he wants to tell his story so that nobody else has to go through it. Shah Rukh Khan then makes an appearance in the trailer.

The film is based on the life of scientist and aerospace engineer S. Nambi Narayanan. It marks the directorial debut of Madhavan, who also essays the role of the protagonist in the film.

As a senior official at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Narayanan was in-charge of the cryogenics division. In 1994, he was falsely charged with espionage and arrested. The charges were dismissed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in 1996, and the Supreme Court declared him not guilty in 1998.

Besides starring in and directing the film, Madhavan has written and produced the project, which will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, English and Kannada languages.