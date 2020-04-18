Priyanka Chopra's reaction to Nick Jonas dropping utensils is unmissable. Watch video

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Priyanka Chopra's reaction to Nick Jonas dropping utensils is unmissable

Global icon Priyanka Chopra has been actively encouraging her fans to stay indoors and maintain solidarity during this dark time as coronavirus pandemic is escalating at an alarming rate. The diva has been coming live frequently on social media to answer fans' questions about COVID-19 and connecting them to the WHO to provide more and more knowledge about the infection. Recently, during a live session when PeeCee was interacting with her fans about the same, she heard husband Nick Jonas dropping utensils and her reaction went viral on the internet.

A video has been ruling Instagram in which Priyank Chopra is seen appreciating fans for doing their bit to help the people in need during the COVID-pandemic when she hears a sound of utensils dropping on the floor. It was none other than her American husband Nick Jonas in the bacj=kground and PeeCee's cute reaction won hearts. Watch the video here-

Priyanka Chopra is all set to join International stars like Lady Gaga, John Elton, Shah Rukh khan, Coldplay, John Legend, Stevie Wonder, Billie Eilish and Lizzo to raise funds for COVID-19 through a LIVE concert organized by World Health Organisation (WHO). The event will take place on April 18 and will see many superstars coming together for the One World: Together At the Home live event. Taking about it during a live interview, PeeCee revealed that she might pull husband Nick Jonas during her LIVE performance for a gig which left her fans excited.

Announcing the concert, PeeCee wrote, "@glblctzn and I are so excited to bring this special event to you on April 18th, One World: #TogetherAtHome, the first of its kind global broadcast event in benefit of the @WHO Covid-19 Solidarity Fund. We’ll be honoring healthcare and front line essential community workers through music and celebration at home. This one-night special event, hosted by @jimmyfallon, @jimmykimmel, and @stephenathome, "

On April 18th @glblctzn will host One World: #TogetherAtHome, the first of its kind global broadcast event in benefit of the @WHO Covid-19 Solidarity Fund. We’ll be honoring healthcare and front line essential communities. Visit https://t.co/P7892bxw3u to learn more. pic.twitter.com/NJ6NvGItZn — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 6, 2020

Meanwhile, Priyanka and her husband Nick Jonas announced that they have donated to a number of organizations including UNICEF, Goonj, Feeding America, Doctors Without Borders, Ni Kid Hungry, IAHV, Give India, Friends of Aseema and PM Modi's CARES Fund. The actress had written, "The world needs our help more than ever. These organizations are doing amazing work by helping those impacted by #Covid19. They are feeding the hungry (including children out of school), supporting doctors and first responders, helping low income and homeless communities, and supporting our colleagues in the entertainment industry."

These organizations are doing amazing work by helping those impacted by #Covid19. They are feeding the hungry, supporting doctors and first responders, helping low income and homeless communities, and supporting our colleagues in the entertainment industry. pic.twitter.com/Za12mrjboG — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 31, 2020

Thank you for everything you are doing. They need your support too, and we would implore you to donate as well. I have linked to each org with a swipe up in my stories...no donation is too small. Together we can help the world beat this. ❤️ — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 31, 2020

