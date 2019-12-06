Priyanka Chopra honoured at Marrakech Film Festival, looks radiant in saree

Priyanka Chopra sizzles in a saree at Marrakech Film Festival.

Priyanka Chopra has kickstarted December in style and how. The actress-producer is busy collecting awards from around the world. After being bestowed with Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award from UNICEF, PeeCee was honoured for her contribution to cinema at Marrakech Film Festival.

Priyanka took to social media to share this news with her fans. Sharing her pictures from the film festival, she wrote, ''To think that my career started nearly 20 years ago is surreal. I am honored and proud to be recognized tonight at the Marrakesh Film Festival. Thank you, truly, to everyone who came out to Jemaa el Fna square. #Gratitude. Thank you''.

Priyanka looked ethereal in sparkling saree with a statement neckpiece. With minimal makeup and loosely tied bun, the actress looked gorgeous.

As soon as she shared the pictures, congratulatory comments poured in. PeeCee was honoured alongside Hollywood actor Robert Redford, Moroccan actress Mouna Fettou, and filmmaker Bertrand Tavernier of Let Joy Reign Supreme. Hollywood actress Tilda Swinton, The Mentalist actor Simon Baker and several other celebrities were in attendance.

The Marrakech Film Festival was held at Jemaa el Fna square.

Priyanka earlier was part of a panel discussion that took place at the festival. She wore a crisp white pantsuit for the session.

On a related note, the actress is currently busy with the film adaptation of Aravind Adiga's prize-winning novel, The White Tiger. The Netflix's film also stars Rajkummar Rao. PeeCee's last film was The Sky Is Pink directed by Shonali Bose, which she co-produced. The movie also starred Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim in important roles.