Priyanka Chopra gets emotional as she shares words of wisdom by her late father

Priyanka Chopra shares a motivational post

Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to Instagram to share words of wisdom told to her by her late father Ashok Chopra. The picture-quote read: "Don't try to squeeze into a glass slipper. Instead, shatter the glass ceiling." She shared the post along with the caption: "Something my dad used to say to me. We are capable of so much. Dream big."

It was not much before when Priyanka poured her heart out on Instagram after being trolled for her Grammy 2020 navel-baring dress.

''I seem to be thinking what a crazy beginning of the year it’s been, and we are only in January. Love the ones you love. Live the life you want to live...with all the troubles in this world at the moment, be kind to yourself and everyone around you. I’m so grateful for the kindness I have received, and even when I have not...I some how have. Be kind to the ones around you. It matters. Life is a gift,'' she wrote along with a close-up photo of herself.

PeeCee will next be seen in Netflix's The White Tiger, an adaptation of Aravind Adiga's novel of the same name. The Ramin Bahrani's directorial also stars Rajkummar Rao

Priyanka is reportedly in final talks for Keanu Reeves in Matrix 4. She is also gearing up to film Citadel, an Amazon original series, with Richard Madden. The series comes from The Avengers makers, the Russo brothers.