Priyanka Chopra goes 'yay' as The White Tiger gets in race for Adapted Screenplay in Oscar noms

Writer-director Ramin Bahrani has been nominated in the Best Adapted Screenplay category at the upcoming 93rd Academy Awards, for the Adarsh Gourav-starrer "The White Tiger". The film stars Adarsh Gourav in his first leading role, along with Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao. Incidentally, the Oscar nominations were announced by Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and her husband, actor-singer Nick Jonas, on Monday evening (India time). The actress could not contain her excitement while announcing the nominees. "Yay!" she said.

The actor took to social media and wrote, "We just got nominated for an Oscar! Congratulations Ramin and team #TheWhiteTiger. Somehow announcing the nomination myself made it so much more special. So so proud."

Rajkummar also took to his Instagram and wrote, "We are nominated for the #OSCARS Congratulations #RaminBahrani and team #TheWhiteTiger." The other nominees in the category are Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Nomadland, One Night in Miami, and The Father.

The White Tiger released on Netflix earlier this year. It's based on the Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name by Aravind Adiga.

"Mank", with 10 nominations, has garnered the highest number of nominations this year. The black and white biopic, based on the life of "Citizen Kane" co-screenplay writer Herman J. Mankiewicz, garnered nominations in the categories of Best Picture, Best Director (for David Fincher), Best Actor (Gary Oldman) and Best Actress in a Supporting Role (Amanda Seyfried).

Other notable films that won multiple nominations include "The Trial Of The Chicago 7" (six nominations), "Judas And The Black Messiah" (six), "The Father" (six) and "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" (five).

The late Chadwick Boseman is a contender in the Best Actor category for "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom".

The Oscars will be held on April 25 (early hours of April 26 in India). The show will blend virtual and live action presentation, and the host is yet to be officially announced.