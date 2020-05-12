Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKACHOPRA Priyanka Chopra gets masked up as she steps out of the house after two months

The novel coronavirus which started in China's Wuhan city has now engulfed the world and has been declared as a global pandemic. In difficult times, lockdowns have been imposed in various countries and people are being asked to stay at homes and practice social distancing. In the wake of the same, Bollywood-turned-Hollywood actress Priyanka Chopra is too quarantining with her singer-husband Nick Jonas in Los Angeles. Just like many others, PeeCee too has become quite active on social media and shares her daily activities for the fans. She recently shared a photo on Instagram in which she was seen all masked up.

The reason why she wore a mask was the fact that she was stepping out of the house after two months and as a precautionary measure chose to cover her mouth and nose. However, in the caption, she reveals how the Desi Girl's eyes are never quiet. Taking to the photo-sharing application and sharing the photo, the actress wrote, "Eyes are never quiet. #FirstDayOutIn2Months Thanks for the masks @avoyermagyan."

Have a look:

Just yesterday, she shared an adorable photo in which she can be seen basking in the sun with both of them. Captioning the post she wrote, "Sunshine is better with cuddles .. @ginothegerman @diariesofdiana."

Meanwhile, check out some more posts of PeeCee on Instagram here:

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in The Sky Is Pink. Her career in Hollywood started with the American thriller series Quantico, in which she played the lead role.

