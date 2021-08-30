Priyanka Chopra exudes hotness as she shares cheeky photo with Nick Jonas

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NICK JONAS Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas

Internet's favourite Hollywood and Bollywood crossover, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are two fan favourites who never cease to surprise. From giving their loved ones some serious wedding goals with their fairytale nuptials to keeping it chic and classy on red carpets, Nickyanka does know how to spice things up. This time, they surprised everyone with a fun and cheeky post. As the couple reunited after a while, they soaked up the sun together exuding hotness. Giving a glimpse of their Sunday afternoon together, Priyanka shared some stunning pictures on Instagram.

In the first picture, Priyanka can be seen lying flat on her stomach and posing for the camera as Nick photobombs the frame snacking on her wife's back. He holds a knife and fork in his hands. Keeping the caption simple, Priyanka wrote, "Snack". Her cousin and actress Parineeti Chopra was quick to remind the Quantico star about her family on social media. "Jeej! Mimi didi! What is going on here the family is on instagram. ***Tries to hit like button with eyes closed," Parineeti wrote in the comment section.

The second one is a stunning selfie of the actress as she flaunts her toned bikini bod. "Sundays like this tho," Priyanka wrote in as the caption. While the actress' fans and colleagues couldn't help but admire her, in the comment section, Nick mentioned that he finds the photo "yummy". Take a look:

On the work front, Priyanka has been shooting in London for her upcoming show 'Citdel', which is a spy-thriller directed by The Russo Brothers. It stars Priyanka and 'Game of Thrones' fame actor Richard Madden in lead roles. Priyanka will next be seen in 'Text For You' which also features Celine Dion and Sam Heughan in the lead roles. Apart from that, she will also be seen in 'Matrix 4' and the recently announced Bollywood film 'Jee Le Zaraa', which will mark actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar's return as a director.