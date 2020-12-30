Preity Zinta with husband Gene Goodenough 'can weather every storm,' shares mushy photo

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/REALPZ Preity Zinta with husband Gene Goodenough 'can weather every storm'

Bollywood dimple girl Preity Zinta is immensely loved by her fans from all over the world. She keeps her fans updated through her posts on social media platforms. On Tuesday, 'Kal Ho Na Ho' star took to her Instagram and shared her picture alongside husband Gene Goodenough, where the couple can be seen enjoying the snowfall. Preity can be seen showering Gene with kisses. Adding a caption to the adorable picture, she wrote, "With love, we can weather any storm #Patiparmeshwar #Wintervibes #Snowfall #Ting."

Earlier, she also posted another picture and wrote, "Every winter has its spring Waiting for 2021 like never before#Patiparmeshwar #Wintervibes #ting."

In the picture which the 45-year-old actor posted she can be seen posing outdoors in the snow along with her husband. Both of them packed in their winter attires. The post garnered more than 35,000 likes with a span of forty-two minutes.

Earlier, Preity also shared a video from her hiking adventure. She wrote, "Was getting cabin fever after staying home for 3 weeks so decided to go on this 8-mile hike. Omg! It was the most amazing view #Pzfit #Patiparmeshwar #Hike #Maskitup #Ting"

Preity Zinta often goes on to share several pictures and videos on her social media handle from her travels. Check out here:

Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough got hitched in a Hindu wedding ceremony in Los Angeles on February 28, 2016 after dating for a long period of time.

-With ANI Inputs