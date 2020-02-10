Oscars 2020: Brad Pitt gets political while accepting best supporting actor award

Actor Brad Pitt bagged the supporting actor Oscar for his portrayal of stuntman Cliff Booth in Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood". During his speech, he called out the Trump impeachment trial for blocking the testimony of former national security adviser John Bolton, reports variety.com.

"They told me I only have 45 seconds up here, which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week," he said on stage after receiving his first Oscar for acting. "I'm thinking maybe Quentin does a movie about it...in the end, the adults do the right thing."

He went on to further pay tribute to Tarantino: "Tarantino, you are original, you are one of a kind. The film industry would be a much drier place without you."

Brad Pitt on why he chose to get political in his acceptance speech: “I was really disappointed with this week… I don’t think we should let it slide and I’m very serious about that” #Oscars pic.twitter.com/LGLoviQ3Xn — Variety (@Variety) February 10, 2020

He also bagged the supporting actor prize at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, BAFTAs and Golden Globes. Pitt previously won Oscar as a producer when "12 Years a Slave" took the best picture in 2014.

