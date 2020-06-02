Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FILMHISTORYPICS On Raj Kapoor's 32nd death anniversary, see throwback photo with Vyjayanthimala from sets of 'Sangam'

Bollywood actor Raj Kapoor, also known as the greatest showman of Hindi cinema once said, "My films and I, to me it is same as saying my beloved and I, or my life’s breath and I, or my purpose and I. To me, my films are all these rolled into one, perhaps more." He inherited the art of acting but made his identity by working hard on his own. The pioneer was the winner of several accolades including 3 National Film Awards and 11 Filmfare Awards in India. For unversed, the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award is named after the legendary actor. Raj Kapoor debuted with Madhubala from the 1947 film Neelkamal after which he appeared in super hit films like Aag, Awara, Shree 420, and gave 8 consecutive super hits with Nargis. He took his last breath on 2 June 1988 at the age of 63 and the reason for his death was heart attack.

Not just acting and direction, he even launched many actors and actresses after which he became the godfather of the industry. Raj Kapoor even introduced actresses like Nimmi, Dimple Kapadia, and Mandakini including music directors Shankar-Jaikishan, and the lyricists Hasrat Jaipuri and Shailendra. At the age of 17, Raj Kapoor worked as a spot boy where he learned a lot and later ventured into the acting world.

On the actor's 32nd death anniversary, let's have a look at some throwback photos from the sets of his classic film 'Sangam' in which Vyjanthimala played the role of the lead actress.

Talking about Sangam, it was a romantic film and was the first coloured film directed by Kapoor himself. Distinguished by its technicolor and epic length, the film is considered classic even today. The film revolved around the story of a pilot who returns home after war after being assumed dead. He weds the woman he has long loved, unaware that she had been planning to marry his best friend.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage