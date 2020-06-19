Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NUSRATJAHAN/NIKHILJAIN Nusrat Jahan's endearing message for husband Nikhil Jain on first wedding anniversary: I will always love you

Wedding anniversaries are a special occasion for every couple but when it's your first, it becomes even more special and important. Sailing in the same feeling is actress-politician Nusrat Jahan whose wedding with husband Nikhil Jain has clocked one year on June 19. The couple who got married in Turkey's Bodrum last year will be celebrating their special day together amid the COVID-19 crisis. However, to keep up the spirits, Nushrat took to her social media to share a beautiful video having memories of her wedding along with a heartfelt note for her partner. The video even had glimpses of her oath-taking ceremony as a member of the Lok Sabha that took place days after her wedding.

Taking to Instagram and sharing the photo, Nushrat wrote alongside, "You are my today and all of my tomorrow, I will always love you with all my heart coz real love stories never have endings! Happy anniversary, love." She even shared a video that had wishes from everyone and wrote, "#CelebratingUs We love u all... this video got us emotional..!! Lots of love."

Have a look at the same here:

Just like everyone, Nushrat's friend and actress Mimi Chakraborty also sent in her anniversary greetings for the couple. The Bengali actress also became a Lok Sabha member at the same time with Nushrat.

Taking to her Instagram story, Nusrat even revealed her plan for the day and wrote, "Due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, we will not be having any big celebrations. I will be spending my time with Nikhil at my in-law's place and will keep the celebrations private. We plan to watch all the videos and recollect our wedding memories. The year gone by has been life-altering, happy, and positive for us."

Nikhil even wished the love of his love and shared an endearing message that read, "A year seems too less yet so eventful. Awaiting lifelong of events with you, for you, by you! Happy love anniversary!" Because one anniversary post was not enough, Nikhil also wrote this beautiful note: Your smile makes me tick. Forgive me, I can't take you any other way. Your smile means the world to me!"

Both Nusrat and Nikhil's Instagram handle is filled with love-filled pictures that give us a hint of how madly in love the two of them are. Check out some of them here:

For the unversed, Nusrat is widely known for her roles in Bengali movies such as Zulfiqar, Har Har Byomkesh, Ami Je Ke Tomar, Asur, and Kelor Kirti.

